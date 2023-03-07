The 10 Best De La Soul Songs

It’s become a risible cliche to state that a recently-passed artist “taught me that it’s OK to be weird.” But what if it’s still true, not just from the perspective of an individual’s experience, but in the context of an entire culture? The reconnections people have been making with De La Soul in the last month — spurred by the near-concurrent announcement of their catalogue’s escape from sample-rights purgatory onto streaming platforms and the death of their MC Dave “Trugoy The Dove” Jolicouer at age 54 — have been more than just nostalgia trips for oldheads. They’ve actually given some perspective to where De La really stood on the precipice of hip-hop’s revered late ’80s-early ’90s Golden Era: as the geeky weirdo class clowns who skeptics struggled to take seriously until the sheer force of their creativity became impossible to deny.

A lot’s been made about De La Soul’s origins in the suburban confines of Long Island, New York, where Jolicouer (hereafter referred to as “Dave”), fellow MC Kelvin “Posdnous” Mercer, and DJ/idea man Vincent “Maseo” Mason first got together over a shared love of hip-hop. Putting aside the purported novelty of a rap group coming from that neck of the woods’ relative comfort — a rep that wasn’t as quickly thrown at, say, fellow L.I. resident Chuck D — Pos had actually relocated there with his family from hip-hop origin-point South Bronx, while Dave and Maseo had moved in from Brooklyn. They’d known about the culture since the pre-“Rapper’s Delight” days of bootleg live-party cassettes, and by the time Run-D.M.C. hit the scene they saw possibilities everywhere. “I think Run-D.M.C. exemplified the average B-Boy. We were all dressing like them. We all had on Lee’s [jeans]. We all wore Adidas. They didn’t look like Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five, dressed in these funkateer kind of outfits. They looked like everyday average B-Boys you went to school with,” Dave told KEXP in 2016. “So it made you feel like, ‘Yo, I can be like them. They made it. This is what they’re doing. This is something that they’re doing for a job or a life hustle. I could do it, too.'”

And yet when they teamed up with Stetsasonic producer and comedically/artistically likeminded oddball Prince Paul to put their own selves out there, they had a far more difficult time getting people to accept them at face value — even if their fearlessly eclectic, stylistically innovative debut 3 Feet High And Rising became a critical darling and a modest but noteworthy commercial success. That’s because De La’s style, at least on the surface, seemed so counterintuitive to nearly every depiction of what many people expected hip-hop culture to be, both inside and outside the industry. They came across as more chill than intense, more funny than tough, and more personal than political — even if they could touch on all of those modes when the situation called for it. And by leaning into a Day-Glo, pop-art aesthetic and putting out records heavy on lighthearted-yet-complex lyricism and an almost showoffy capability of building funky breaks from the most unlikely sources and forms, they basically ensured they’d have to wind up explaining themselves to confused onlookers for at least the next few years.

This seemed so inevitable, in fact, that it became a part of their core identity in itself. The 12″ of their classic ’89 single “Me Myself And I” threw in a song-length skit as a B-side, “Brain Washed Follower,” where a kid named Jeff interrogates them over their whole deal: If they’re rappers, then where’s their gold chains, their flashy cars, their beepers? De La’s response: They’d rather spend money on video games. Jeff comes away unconvinced.

The next time anyone heard from Jeff, it was at the beginning of their second album, De La Soul Is Dead; there, he finds a copy of the album itself in the garbage and gets jacked for it by a trio of dirtbag teenagers. They don’t get it either: “What happened to the pimps? What happened to the guns? What happened to the curse words?” Even when they centered the entire concept of their sophomore album around the idea that they’d been misinterpreted, even when they provided a clear and in-depth expansion of their personae far beyond the buppie-boho-hippie rep they never asked for, even when they knew they had a whole crew of likeminded artists in the Native Tongues collective who joined them in reshaping a corner of hip-hop in their own image, they knew they were still fighting uphill.

But what their fans got out of that uphill fight was something revelatory. Their first two albums were elaborate self-contained worlds where the interstitial skits felt as crucial as the songs and the weird referential detours and non-sequitirs all felt like an in-joke that you were invited to laugh along with. Their partnership with Prince Paul bolstered the producer’s reputation as one of hip-hop’s great sample-hunting adventurers, the kind of fuck-it-why-not approach that found funk just about everywhere — Steely Dan, sure, but also Tom Waits, Serge Gainsbourg, the B-side to the Harlem Globetrotters theme, whatever. But Paul’s role was also to cultivate and channel De La’s own sensibilities, often as the guy who was there to refine and assemble the parts that they gave him. So by the time they parted ways after 1993’s maturation-effort soul-jazz masterpiece Buhloone Mindstate they could not only land on their own two feet but elaborate on the precedent of those first three collaborative albums.

In the meantime, they thrived as both their own iconoclastic selves and as part of a bigger movement that would provide the backbone to what people call “alt-rap” now. It’s possible that we could’ve gotten to that point without De La, but not probable — even accounting for early contemporaries like their fellow Native Tongues members in Jungle Brothers and A Tribe Called Quest, simpatico wiseasses like KMD, abstractionists like Organized Konfusion, oddballs like the Pharcyde, and bohemian jazz heads like Digable Planets, it still feels like 3 Feet High And Rising was the album that proved this strain of hip-hop could even be viable in the first place.

And that’s because when you dig past the signifiers and the aesthetics and the associations and the rivalries and all the other trappings, De La Soul were absolutely diabolical on the mic. Look up the lyrics to any one of these songs and you’ll be confronted with — and rewarded by — some of the unlikeliest rhyme structures and turns of phrase to ever capture mainstream attention, all delivered by two MCs who sounded both conversationally approachable and rhythmically labyrinthine in their deliveries. Even when their spark seemed to fade a bit towards the end of their initial 15-year run, they were always good for an unpredictable twist of phrase or a shift in their flow that served to remind their indie-rap successors just how much they owed to them. So stopping at just 10 examples is a tricky undertaking — even when one limits it to top-billed songs. (Otherwise you could easily throw in Gorillaz feature “Feel Good Inc.,” Prince Paul’s A Prince Among Thieves rap-opera highlight “More Than U Know,” or even their Teenage Fanclub teamup “Fallin'” from the notorious rap-rock soundtrack to Judgment Night.)

At this point, it’d be easier (and a lot shorter) to draw up a list of De La Soul songs that don’t sound transcendent or at least fascinatingly strange in some way — and maybe now that their catalogue is finally easy to hear again, this can just be the starting point for a deeper immersion into one of the most uncompromisingly unique discographies in all of hip-hop.