Beach Fossils – “Don’t Fade Away”

New Music March 7, 2023 9:15 AM By James Rettig

A couple years back, Beach Fossils leader Dustin Payseur reimagined a bunch of tracks from his band’s back catalog as jazz piano ballads for a project called The Other Side Of Life. That was the last we heard from Beach Fossils, but today they’re announcing a new full-length album called Bunny, their first album since 2017’s Somersault. We’re also getting the lead single “Don’t Fade Away,” “This city hasn’t felt the same/ Since you moved away/ Man, we had some days/ Wonder if you found your way,” go one of the verses. “I can’t wait ’til I’m coming back/ Out on tour, just finished this pack/ Of cigarettes, and I don’t even smoke.” Listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Sleeping On My Own”
02 “Run To The Moon”
03 “Don’t Fade Away”
04 “(Just Like The) Setting Sun”
05 “Anything Is Anything”
06 “Dare Me”
07 “Feel So High”
08 “Tough Love”
09 “Seconds”
10 “Numb”
11 “Waterfall”

Bunny is out 6/2 via Bayonet.

Sinna Nasseri

James Rettig Staff

