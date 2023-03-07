In 2020, Irish folk musician Brigid Mae Power earned a ton of critical acclaim for her album Head Above The Water. The following year, Power released a covers EP called Burning Your Light featuring reimagined versions of songs by Bob Dylan, Aretha Franklin, Townes Van Zandt, Patsy Cline, and Jason Molina. Today, Power is announcing a new LP due for release in June. It’s called Dream From The Deep Well; Power has also shared its gentle, acoustic-driven title track, which has a scenic video directed by Eva Carolan.

A statement from Power:

It’s a deep dig, as the title track suggests. I was sick of the superficial nature of politics and music; it was written out of frustration at people who talk a lot but do nothing, especially in the sad and difficult times we’ve all just encountered.

Listen to and watch “Dream From The Deep Well” below.

Dream From The Deep Well is out 6/30 via Fire Records.