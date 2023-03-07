Manchester Orchestra – “The Way”

New Music March 7, 2023 9:19 AM By Rachel Brodsky

Manchester Orchestra will release their album/virtual reality film The Valley Of Vision this week. When they announced the project last month, they shared a lead single, “Capital Karma,” and now the band is sharing lead single “The Way.” According to a press release, “The Way” “illustrate(s) the journey of losing one’s mind and finding it again” and features additional production by Jamie Martens, Catherine Marks, and Ethan Gruska.

Meanwhile, Manchester Orchestra will do a global premiere of the Isaac Deitz-directed The Valley Of Vision on their YouTube channel at 7:45pm EST this Thursday, March 9. The livestream will also apparently include the first-ever After Party that YouTube Music has done for a film premiere.

Check out “The Way” below.

The Valley Of Vision will be out digitally 3/10 and physically 4/7 via Loma Vista Recordings.

