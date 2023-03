Next month, the Brooklyn-based cellist Issei Herr is releasing her debut full-length album, Distant Intervals, which the Juilliard-trained musician recorded primarily in her bedroom closet. She announced it last month with the album’s first two tracks, “Prelude (An Enemy Of Light)” and “Aubade (The Farewell Is A Beginning).” Today, Herr is back with the album’s closing number, “Aveu (The Beginning Is A Farewell),” which features vocals from Maria BC. There’s a video to accompany the track, which was filmed live at St. John’s In The Village at the end of December. Check that out and the album’s other singles below.

Distant Intervals by Issei Herr

TRACKLIST:

01 “Prelude (An Enemy Of Light)”

02 “Aubade (The Farewell Is A Beginning)”

03 “Aria (I Stand By The Reflecting Pool And Remember)”

04 “Elegy (As Soft Night Marches In)”

05 “Toccata (Kisses Of Earth)”

06 “Interlude (Sunken Citadels)”

07 “Serenata (To A Hidden Moon)”

08 “Fugato (Night’s Transfiguration)”

09 “Aveu (The Beginning Is A Farewell)” (Feat. Maria BC)

TOUR DATES:

04/12 New York, NY @ Trans Pecos

04/27 Boston, MA @ The Lilypad

05/15 Los Angeles, CA @ 2220 Arts

05/20 Los Angeles, CA @ Floating

06/07 Tokyo, Japan @ Forestlimit

Distant Intervals is out 4/7 via NNA Tapes.