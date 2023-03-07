Issei Herr – “Aveu (The Beginning Is A Farewell)” (Feat. Maria BC)
Next month, the Brooklyn-based cellist Issei Herr is releasing her debut full-length album, Distant Intervals, which the Juilliard-trained musician recorded primarily in her bedroom closet. She announced it last month with the album’s first two tracks, “Prelude (An Enemy Of Light)” and “Aubade (The Farewell Is A Beginning).” Today, Herr is back with the album’s closing number, “Aveu (The Beginning Is A Farewell),” which features vocals from Maria BC. There’s a video to accompany the track, which was filmed live at St. John’s In The Village at the end of December. Check that out and the album’s other singles below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Prelude (An Enemy Of Light)”
02 “Aubade (The Farewell Is A Beginning)”
03 “Aria (I Stand By The Reflecting Pool And Remember)”
04 “Elegy (As Soft Night Marches In)”
05 “Toccata (Kisses Of Earth)”
06 “Interlude (Sunken Citadels)”
07 “Serenata (To A Hidden Moon)”
08 “Fugato (Night’s Transfiguration)”
09 “Aveu (The Beginning Is A Farewell)” (Feat. Maria BC)
TOUR DATES:
04/12 New York, NY @ Trans Pecos
04/27 Boston, MA @ The Lilypad
05/15 Los Angeles, CA @ 2220 Arts
05/20 Los Angeles, CA @ Floating
06/07 Tokyo, Japan @ Forestlimit
Distant Intervals is out 4/7 via NNA Tapes.