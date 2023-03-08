Guardian Singles – “Chad And Stacey”

New Music March 8, 2023 9:18 AM By Chris DeVille

Auckland’s Guardian Singles play a loosely poppy and relentlessly propulsive brand of post-punk that’s a perfect fit for Chicago’s Trouble In Mind Records, who gave the band’s 2020 self-titled debut album wider release in 2021. Guardian Singles LP2, titled Feed Me To The Doves, is coming in May, and its opening track is out now. Clocking in at under two minutes, “Chad And Stacey” presents the band at its most ferociously nervy, leaning more into the “punk” side of the hyphen in post-punk. “We never talk anymore! We never talk!” Thom Burton exclaims. “Well, we never talked at all!” Hear it below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Chad And Stacey”
02 “Pit Viper”
03 “Manic Attraction”
04 “Metal Fingers”
05 “Bleak Park”
06 “Com Trans”
07 “Nightmare Town”
08 “Untied, United”
09 “Shimmer”
10 “Ground Swell”

Feed Me To The Doves is out 5/26 on Trouble In Mind. Pre-order it here.

