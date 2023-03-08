Last year, Harriette Pilbeam released her second album as Hatchie, Giving The World Away. Today, she’s announcing a deluxe edition of the album that has five new tracks, including “Nosedive,” which she shared last fall. Today, she’s sharing “Rooftops,” which features the New York singer-songwriter Liam Benzvi. In a statement, Hatchie talked a bit about how the songs on the deluxe edition of Giving The World Away came about:

I wrote, recorded and mixed Giving The World Away with Joe [Agius] and Jorge [Elbrecht] in 2020, with Joe and I recording in Brisbane and Jorge mixing in Denver. We wrapped everything up in December, with plans to release in April 2022. In the meantime, the three of us were finally all able to get back in a room together in 2021, with no specific plans for the outcome. After five intense writing days in the bitter Denver winter, we ended up with about 12 new ideas, some of which we felt fit perfectly into the world of the long-finished album. It was too late to make any additions at that stage, but we felt it would be a shame for them to not be included in the release. To me, these songs round out the world this album established, with my original intention being to make a more uplifting, energetic record than my first.

Listen to “Rooftops” below.

The Giving The World Away deluxe edition is out 4/7 via Secretly Canadian.