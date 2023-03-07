Outside Lands 2023 Has Kendrick, Lana, Megan, Janelle, The 1975… And Foo Fighters, Of Course
Pretty good lineup you’ve got there, Outside Lands! The San Francisco music festival returns to Golden Gate Park this Aug. 11-13. They’ve lined up a solid slate of headliners to mark their 15th year: Kendrick Lamar tops the bill, followed by Foo Fighters, who are headlining a truly stunning number of fests this year. ODESZA, the only act that might be headlining more festivals than Foo Fighters, are next on the poster, followed by Lana Del Rey, the 1975, Megan Thee Stallion, Zedd, Janelle Monae, Maggie Rogers (who apparently merits headliner font size now), and Fisher.
Once we move into the smaller text, there are lots of other noteworthy names: Alvvays! Father John Misty! Lil Yachty! Wednesday! Alex G! Soccer Mommy! Ethel Cain! beabadoobee! J.I.D! Orville Peck! Mariah the Scientist! TOPS! WILLOW! Crumb! Samia! Nation Of Language! Yaya Bey! Grace Ives! A DJ set from Diesel, aka Shaquille O’Neal! Am I talking myself into flying across the country for this? I’m not not talking myself into it. Get ticket info here and check out the full lineup below.
FULL LINEUP:
Kendrick Lamar
Foo Fighters
ODESZA
Lana Del Rey
The 1975
Megan Thee Stallion
Zedd
Janelle Monáe
Maggie Rogers
FISHER
Lil Yachty
Noah Kahan
Cigarettes After Sex
J.I.D
Interpol
WILLOW
Father John Misty
Tobe Nwigwe
Orville Peck
aespa
Beabadoobee
L’Impératrice
Cuco
Nora En Pure
Poolside
Alvvays
NIKI
Alex G
Soccer Mommy
Diesel (Shaquille O’Neal)
Monolink
Raveena
Trixie Mattel
Mariah the Scientist
ISOxo
Holly Humberstone
Lovejoy
Becky Hill
Joy Oladokun
Jessie Murph
Inhaler
Crumb
DOPE LEMON
Gabriels
Ethel Cain
Zack Fox
Cobra Man
Samia
TOPS
Orion Sun
The Jungle Giants
Mild Minds
Yaya Bey
Nation of Language
Donny Benét
Evan Giia
Manila Grey
Nanna
The Dip
Eddie Zuko
Wild Child
No Vacation
Pretty Sick
Grace Ives
Westend
midwxst
Wednesday
UPSAHL
Izzy Heltai
Fake Fruit
Venus & The Flytraps
SOMA TENT:
Âme b2b Trikk
BLOND:ISH
Claptone
Coco & Breezy
Daniel Avery
Denis Sulta
Disco Lines
EREZ
Justin Jay
Kim Ann Foxman
Loverground
MISS DRE
Nala
Red Axes
Sama’ Abdulhadi
Tinlicker
VNSSA
WhoMadeWho