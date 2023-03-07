Outside Lands 2023 Has Kendrick, Lana, Megan, Janelle, The 1975… And Foo Fighters, Of Course

Pretty good lineup you’ve got there, Outside Lands! The San Francisco music festival returns to Golden Gate Park this Aug. 11-13. They’ve lined up a solid slate of headliners to mark their 15th year: Kendrick Lamar tops the bill, followed by Foo Fighters, who are headlining a truly stunning number of fests this year. ODESZA, the only act that might be headlining more festivals than Foo Fighters, are next on the poster, followed by Lana Del Rey, the 1975, Megan Thee Stallion, Zedd, Janelle Monae, Maggie Rogers (who apparently merits headliner font size now), and Fisher.

Once we move into the smaller text, there are lots of other noteworthy names: Alvvays! Father John Misty! Lil Yachty! Wednesday! Alex G! Soccer Mommy! Ethel Cain! beabadoobee! J.I.D! Orville Peck! Mariah the Scientist! TOPS! WILLOW! Crumb! Samia! Nation Of Language! Yaya Bey! Grace Ives! A DJ set from Diesel, aka Shaquille O’Neal! Am I talking myself into flying across the country for this? I’m not not talking myself into it. Get ticket info here and check out the full lineup below.

FULL LINEUP:

Kendrick Lamar

Foo Fighters

ODESZA

Lana Del Rey

The 1975

Megan Thee Stallion

Zedd

Janelle Monáe

Maggie Rogers

FISHER

Lil Yachty

Noah Kahan

Cigarettes After Sex

J.I.D

Interpol

WILLOW

Father John Misty

Tobe Nwigwe

Orville Peck

aespa

Beabadoobee

L’Impératrice

Cuco

Nora En Pure

Poolside

Alvvays

NIKI

Alex G

Soccer Mommy

Diesel (Shaquille O’Neal)

Monolink

Raveena

Trixie Mattel

Mariah the Scientist

ISOxo

Holly Humberstone

Lovejoy

Becky Hill

Joy Oladokun

Jessie Murph

Inhaler

Crumb

DOPE LEMON

Gabriels

Ethel Cain

Zack Fox

Cobra Man

Samia

TOPS

Orion Sun

The Jungle Giants

Mild Minds

Yaya Bey

Nation of Language

Donny Benét

Evan Giia

Manila Grey

Nanna

The Dip

Eddie Zuko

Wild Child

No Vacation

Pretty Sick

Grace Ives

Westend

midwxst

Wednesday

UPSAHL

Izzy Heltai

Fake Fruit

Venus & The Flytraps

SOMA TENT:

Âme b2b Trikk

BLOND:ISH

Claptone

Coco & Breezy

Daniel Avery

Denis Sulta

Disco Lines

EREZ

Justin Jay

Kim Ann Foxman

Loverground

MISS DRE

Nala

Red Axes

Sama’ Abdulhadi

Tinlicker

VNSSA

WhoMadeWho