Ariel Engle of La Force and Broken Social Scene and Efrim Manuel Menuck of Godspeed You! Black Emperor and Thee Silver Mt. Zion have teamed up to form a new “orchestral-punk electro-shoegaze power duo” called ALL HANDS_MAKE LIGHT. Come April, Engle and Menuck will release their debut LP, Darling The Dawn. Along with the album announcement is a sprawling lead single, “We Live On A Fucking Planet And Baby That’s The Sun,” which features Jessica Moss on violin, Liam O’Neill (SUUNS) on drums, and mixing from Jace Lasek (The Besnard Lakes).

“‘We live on a fucking planet and baby that’s the sun’ is a lyric that’s been floating around in my head for a couple decades,” Engle says in a statement. “I lived in an apartment once with floor-to-ceiling sliding doors by my bed. One morning I woke at dawn, sat up like a bolt, and heard myself say those words. I could see the halo of orange pink light cut into the last of the night. The lyric is about the uncanniness of living on a sphere. The smallness of us in contrast to the size and motion of planets and the comfort of the eternal return of dawn and sun after the night.”

Meanwhile, the duo open up about the album as a whole: “These times are in-between times,” says Menuck, adding: “The old things are sinking with their hands around our throat… There’ll be even more beauty there, during the unravelling, and then even more after the dark times are through.”

TRACKLIST:

01 “A Sparrow’s Lift”

02 “We Live On A Fucking Planet And Baby That’s The Sun”

03 “Waiting For The Light To Quit”

04 “A Worker’s Graveyard (Poor Eternal)”

05 “The Sons And Daughters Of Poor Eternal”

06 “Anchor”

07 “Lie Down In Roses Dear”

Darling The Dawn is out 4/21. Pre-order it here.