Jamie Lee Curtis Lobbies For Matinee Concerts: “I Want To Hear Coldplay At 1PM”

News March 7, 2023 8:14 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Jamie Lee, you are all of us. In an interview with the TODAY show, Jamie Lee Curtis talked about some truly good comments she made on the red carpet while attending this week’s Independent Spirit Awards. On that red carpet, the Everything Everywhere All At Once Academy Award nominee talked about declining an Oscars nominee dinner because she’d rather go to bed early and wake up early — around 7PM and 4:30AM. By the same token, Curtis told TODAY hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb that she’s also “challenging musicians to do concerts during the day.”

“Why are there no matinees?” Curtis kept asking. “For instance, I love Coldplay. I would love to go see Coldplay. The problem is, I’m not gonna go see Coldplay if they start their show at nine o’clock and there’s an opening act. I want to hear Coldplay at 1PM. I think if we filled a stadium with people who want to see matinee of Colplay, I think we would start a trend.”

As a music fan and journalist who turns into a pumpkin around 9PM, I would adopt this trend immediately. Watch Curtis make her case for matinee concerts below.

