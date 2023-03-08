Old-school indie rap heads rejoice: A new album from veteran rap weirdo Kool Keith and Boldy James associate Real Bad Man is on the way, and its lead single features both Slug from Atmosphere and stone cold legend Ice-T. The album, titled Serpent, will slither into the world two weeks from now. In the meantime we get to hear “Fire & Ice,” a smooth yet grimy posse cut with three underground-worshipped emcees (one of whom was also a mainstream rap superstar in his prime). In a press release, the erstwhile Dr. Octagon shares, “Real Bad Man sent the beat and I heard sound dynamic crystals in the mix, they were ice cold, but hot like fire at the same time. You ever love something dark and evil? This right here is it.” Listen below.

Serpent is out 3/24.