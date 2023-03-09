Seattle jazz drummer, producer, and rapper Kassa Overall is already a sought-after collaborator and solo artist. He’s released two studio albums (Go Get Ice Cream And Listen To Jazz (2019) and I Think I’m Good (2020)), he’s a protege of drummer Billy Hart and pianist Geri Allen, and he’s previously worked with Yoko Ono, Jon Batiste, and Francis And The Lights. Now, Overall is announcing his signing to Warp Records and releasing a new song, “Ready To Ball.”

“On an emotional level, the song is really dealing with feelings of jealousy,” Overall explains. “It’s also an affirmation, to not get lost in the hustle of upward mobility. How bad do we want the shiny things? How much will we bend ourselves to get them? At times I feel like, damn bro, it’s so much of a struggle and a hustle to just keep it going that I don’t have time to make sure my mental health and my soul is cool. That’s basically the polarity right there.”

Listen to “Ready To Ball” below.

TOUR DATES:

05/04 – New Orleans, LA @ House Of Blues*

05/07 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel*

05/09 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl*

05/10 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall*

05/11 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall*

06/06 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

06/07 – Detroit, MI @ Marble Bar

06/08 – Toronto, ON @ TD Music Hall At Allied Music Centre

06/10 – Ellenville, NY @ Love, Velma At The Mod House

06/12 – Marlboro, NY @ The Falcon

06/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Lounge At World Cafe Live

06/14 – Baltimore, MD @ Creative Alliance

06/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

06/16 – Washington, DC @ CapitalBop

06/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

*Supporting Digable Planets

“Ready To Ball” is out now via Warp.