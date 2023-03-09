London-based trio bar italia — aka Nina Cristante, Jezmi Tarik Fehmi, and Sam Fenton — have been active for a bit, releasing two LPs: Quarrel in 2020 and bedhead the next year. Last year, they shared a couple of one-offs, including “Banks” and “miracle crush.” Now, bar italia are announcing their signing to Matador Records and have a cooly detached new song out called “Nurse!,” plus an accompanying video.

Up next for bar italia: spring headlining shows across the UK and Europe, with festival appearances at Primavera Sound in Barcelona and Madrid, Latitude, Midi Festival, and End Of The Road. Enjoy “Nurse!” below.

TOUR DATES:

05/10 – Liverpool, UK @ Kazimier Stockroom

05/11 – Edinburgh, UK @ Sneaky Pete’s

05/12 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare and Hounds

05/13 – Sheffield, UK @ Sidney & Matilda

05/14 – Oxford, UK @ Jericho Tavern

05/16 – Cologne, Germany @ Jaki

05/17 – Prague, Czech Republic @ MeetFactory (Foyer)

05/18 – Berlin, Germany @ Urban Spree

05/20 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Cinetol

05/22 – Paris, France @ Boule Noire

05/23 – Lille, France @ Aeronef (Club)

05/24 – Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store

05/25 – London, UK @ ICA

06/03 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Barcelona

06/04 – Lisbon, Portugal @ ZDB

06/05 – Madrid, Spain @ Primavera Madrid Club

06/10 – Madrid, Spain @ Primavera Madrid

07/20 – Southwold, UK @ Latitude Festival

07/21 – Hyères, France @ Midi Festival

08/31 – Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road

“Nurse!” is out now via Matador.