bar italia – “Nurse!”
London-based trio bar italia — aka Nina Cristante, Jezmi Tarik Fehmi, and Sam Fenton — have been active for a bit, releasing two LPs: Quarrel in 2020 and bedhead the next year. Last year, they shared a couple of one-offs, including “Banks” and “miracle crush.” Now, bar italia are announcing their signing to Matador Records and have a cooly detached new song out called “Nurse!,” plus an accompanying video.
Up next for bar italia: spring headlining shows across the UK and Europe, with festival appearances at Primavera Sound in Barcelona and Madrid, Latitude, Midi Festival, and End Of The Road. Enjoy “Nurse!” below.
TOUR DATES:
05/10 – Liverpool, UK @ Kazimier Stockroom
05/11 – Edinburgh, UK @ Sneaky Pete’s
05/12 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare and Hounds
05/13 – Sheffield, UK @ Sidney & Matilda
05/14 – Oxford, UK @ Jericho Tavern
05/16 – Cologne, Germany @ Jaki
05/17 – Prague, Czech Republic @ MeetFactory (Foyer)
05/18 – Berlin, Germany @ Urban Spree
05/20 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Cinetol
05/22 – Paris, France @ Boule Noire
05/23 – Lille, France @ Aeronef (Club)
05/24 – Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store
05/25 – London, UK @ ICA
06/03 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Barcelona
06/04 – Lisbon, Portugal @ ZDB
06/05 – Madrid, Spain @ Primavera Madrid Club
06/10 – Madrid, Spain @ Primavera Madrid
07/20 – Southwold, UK @ Latitude Festival
07/21 – Hyères, France @ Midi Festival
08/31 – Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road
“Nurse!” is out now via Matador.