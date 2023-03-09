Ripley Johnson has made a lot of way-out molten psych-rock with bands like Wooden Shjips and Moon Duo, but he does something much more chill with Rose City Band, which was essentially a solo project until recently. Rose City Band’s whole vibe is on some amiable, unhurried Grateful Dead shit, and it always sounds supremely pleasant.

Next month, Rose City Band will release their new album Garden Party. Tortoise’s John McEntire mixed the LP, and it features a full-on band with musicians like pedal steel specialist Barry Walker and bassist Plankton Wat, as well as contributions from Moon Duo members Sanae Yamada and John Jeffrey. We’ve already posted the early track “Chasing Rainbows,” and now Rose City Band have also shared the new song “Slow Burn,” an easy choogle-rocker that feels calm but not sedate. Check it out below.

<a href="https://rosecityband.bandcamp.com/album/garden-party">Garden Party by Rose City Band</a>

Garden Party is out 4/21 on Thrill Jockey.