Hot Mulligan – “Shhhh! Golf Is On”

New Music March 9, 2023 11:53 AM By Chris DeVille

Who’s ready for some sparkling, anthemic emo? Some emo that’s poppy but also extremely, unflinchingly emo? If this is what you’re seeking, your friends in Hot Mulligan are about to satiate your hunger. The Michigan band’s new album Why Would I Watch is coming in May, and its lead single — the brilliantly titled “Shhhh! Golf Is On” — is out now. It’s not as funny as the title suggests. “‘Shhh! Golf is on’ is about my mom,” the band’s Tades Sanville says. “I’m asking her to die. Every time I hear about her, she’s a worse person than before.” OK then! Listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Shouldn’t Have a Leg Hole But I Do”
02 “It’s A Family Movie She Hates Her Dad”
03 “And I Smoke”
04 “This Song Is Called It’s Called What’s It Called”
05 “No Shoes In The Coffee Shop (Or Socks)”
06 “Christ Alive My Toe Dammit Hurts”
07 “Betty”
08 “Cock Party 2 (Better Than The First)”
09 “Shhhh! Golf Is On”
10 “Gans Media Retro Games”
11 “Smahccked My Head Awf”
12 “John ‘The Rock’ Cena, Can You Smell What The Undertaker”

Why Would I Watch is out 5/12 on Wax Bodega.

