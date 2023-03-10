The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

03

ALL HANDS_MAKE LIGHT - "WE LIVE ON A FUCKING PLANET AND BABY THAT'S THE SUN"

“‘We live on a fucking planet and baby that’s the sun’ is a lyric that’s been floating around in my head for a couple decades.” This is how Ariel Engle — the Canadian musician best known as one of the vocalists powering Broken Social Scene’s second chapter — introduced the lead single from her project ALL HANDS_MAKE LIGHT’s debut album. What a phrase!



Unabashedly ambitious and lying in wait, “WE LIVE ON A FUCKING PLANET AND BABY THAT’S THE SUN” is a 10-minute orchestral odyssey, otherworldly and beguiling, at times peaceful and other times teeth-chatteringly apocalyptic. Engle started the group a couple years ago as a collaboration with Godspeed You! Black Emperor’s Efrim Manuel Menuck, and they combine that project’s widescreen vision with a sense of harmony and brightness, manifesting in a glittering conclusion that makes the two decades that lyric spent clattering around Engle’s head feel worth it. You can’t even really hear it amidst the clamor, but you can sure feel it. —James