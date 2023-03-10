My Kind Of Country is the new Apple TV+ reality competition series from Kacey Musgraves and Reese Witherspoon. For the show, which is designed to push back against the oversaturation of white male country singers in Nashville, Black country stars Jimmie Allen and Mickey Guyton and masked gay country singer Orville Peck each recruited a diverse group of contestants from around the world. The group then convened in Nashville to compete for “a life-changing experience from Apple, including global exposure across the Apple TV+ and Apple Music platforms.” A trailer for My Kind Of Country is out today, and you can watch it below.

My Kind Of Country premieres 3/24 on Apple TV+.