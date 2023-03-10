Osheaga 2023 Has Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Fred Again.., The National, And Much More

The Montreal music festival Osheaga has revealed its 2023 lineup. As with many fests this year, it’s headlined by Kendrick Lamar — a great choice, so no complaints here. Billie Eilish, another excellent selection, will also headline, as will Rüfüs Du Sol, who seem fine?

Osheaga will take place from Aug. 4-6 at Parc Jean-Drapeau. The rest of the bill includes the National, the Flaming Lips performing Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots in full, Fred Again.., Baby Keem, Alex G, Soccer Mommy, beabadoobee, Joey Badass, Kim Petras, Japanese Breakfast, PUP, Rina Sawayama, JPEGMAFIA, Magdalena Bay, Lil Yachty, Carly Rae Jepsen, Rema, Bicep, Julia Jacklin, DJ Seinfeld, Lido Pimienta, Cults, Mariah The Scientist, and many more. Get ticket info here.