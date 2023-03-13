Since the beginning of the pandemic, Drake has done a bunch of one-off sets and surprise performances, but he hasn’t mounted a full-on tour since 2018, when he and the Migos went off on their Aubrey And The Three Migos tour. Today, Drake has announced a return to to the road. Drake’s next tour is called It’s All A Blur. Drake is not heading out with Damon Albarn or Graham Coxon. Instead, he’ll share the stage with his frequent collaborator 21 Savage. Drake and Savage came out with the collaborative album Her Loss last year, so they’ll presumably share the stage for a good portion of the night.

Unlike many of his big-deal pop peers, Drake is not playing stadiums this summer, which seems significant. It’s hard to imagine people being as amped to see Drake as they might be for Taylor Swift or Beyoncé, though the tour is doing two-night stands in a few big cities. According to a press release, Drake called this new tour It’s All A Blur as “a celebration of the last decade,” and the art suggests that he’s going for an Eras Tour type of thing. Drake has definitely made a lot of hits in the past decade, so he’ll have plenty of material to draw from. Check out the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

6/16 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center *

6/19 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *

6/21 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *

6/24 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *

6/28 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena *

7/01-02 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *

7/05-06 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *

7/08 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *

7/11-12 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

7/14 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre *

7/17-18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *

7/25-26 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

7/28 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena *

7/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center *

8/12-13 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum *

8/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *

8/21-22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena *

8/25 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *

8/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *

9/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena *

9/05 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena *

* with 21 Savage

Drake promises Toronto shows to be announced later.