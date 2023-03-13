Elvis Costello and ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons are both legendary veteran road-dog types with long resumes and distinctive looks, and both of them did pretty well on MTV in the network’s early years. Still, Costello and Gibbons are not necessarily two people I would necessarily consider to be natural collaborators with one another, so it’s cool that they shared a stage and played some songs together in Nashville last night.

Elvis Costello and Billy Gibbons were the two headliners at last night’s benefit for the Musician Treatment Foundation at Nashville’s Brooklyn Bowl. They shared a bill with a whole team of legendary backup musicians, including Jerry Douglas, Bill Evans, Charlie Sexton, and Keith Carlock. Those musicians joined Elvis Costello and his Imposters onstage, and they got through most of their set before Billy Gibbons took the stage to perform a set of ZZ Top classics with Elvis Costello and the other associated luminaries.

Below, watch a few fan-made videos from last night, including clips of Billy Gibbons singing “La Grange” and “Sharp Dressed Man” while Elvis Costello casually plays guitar next to him. Is Elvis Costello a sharp dressed man? Do the girls go crazy for him? He was looking pretty dashing last night.