Watch Elvis Costello & ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons Play A Benefit Show Together In Nashville

News March 13, 2023 9:45 AM By Tom Breihan

Watch Elvis Costello & ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons Play A Benefit Show Together In Nashville

News March 13, 2023 9:45 AM By Tom Breihan

Elvis Costello and ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons are both legendary veteran road-dog types with long resumes and distinctive looks, and both of them did pretty well on MTV in the network’s early years. Still, Costello and Gibbons are not necessarily two people I would necessarily consider to be natural collaborators with one another, so it’s cool that they shared a stage and played some songs together in Nashville last night.

Elvis Costello and Billy Gibbons were the two headliners at last night’s benefit for the Musician Treatment Foundation at Nashville’s Brooklyn Bowl. They shared a bill with a whole team of legendary backup musicians, including Jerry Douglas, Bill Evans, Charlie Sexton, and Keith Carlock. Those musicians joined Elvis Costello and his Imposters onstage, and they got through most of their set before Billy Gibbons took the stage to perform a set of ZZ Top classics with Elvis Costello and the other associated luminaries.

Below, watch a few fan-made videos from last night, including clips of Billy Gibbons singing “La Grange” and “Sharp Dressed Man” while Elvis Costello casually plays guitar next to him. Is Elvis Costello a sharp dressed man? Do the girls go crazy for him? He was looking pretty dashing last night.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Christine And The Queens – “To be honest”

5 days ago 0

The Cure Explain Ticket Pricing Strategy For US Concerts

3 days ago 0

Grimes And Kanye Consulted On Elon Musk’s Plan For His Own Texas Town

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Timbaland’s “Give It To Me” (Feat. Nelly Furtado & Justin Timberlake)

3 days ago 0

Osheaga 2023 Has Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Fred Again.., The National, And Much More

3 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest