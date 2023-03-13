Initiate – “The Surface”

New Music March 13, 2023 2:36 PM By Chris DeVille

Initiate – “The Surface”

New Music March 13, 2023 2:36 PM By Chris DeVille

The SoCal hardcore band Initiate’s recent single “Alone At The Bottom” made it into our Let The Roundup Begin column last month. Today they’ve got another track out plus details on a new album. Cerebral Circus — Initiate’s first record since the Lavender EP in 2020 and their first full-length since 2018’s Before Long… — will be out in a month on Triple B. New single “The Surface” toggles between intense verses spearheaded by Crystal Pak’s harsh demonic rasp and a chorus so harmonically rich it basically qualifies as pop-punk. Watch the song’s music video below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Waste Your Life”
02 “Alone At The Bottom”
03 “Fool”
04 “Amend”
05 “Interlude”
06 “Fire Starter”
07 “Your Own Means”
08 “The Surface”
09 “No Burden Of Guilt”
10 “Transparency”

Cerebral Circus is out 4/14 on Triple B. Pre-order it here.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Christine And The Queens – “To be honest”

5 days ago 0

The Cure Explain Ticket Pricing Strategy For US Concerts

3 days ago 0

Grimes And Kanye Consulted On Elon Musk’s Plan For His Own Texas Town

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Timbaland’s “Give It To Me” (Feat. Nelly Furtado & Justin Timberlake)

3 days ago 0

Osheaga 2023 Has Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Fred Again.., The National, And Much More

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest