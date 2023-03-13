Hear Conan O’Brien’s Interview With Japanese Breakfast

The latest guest on Conan O’Brien’s podcast Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend is Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast. They discussed the time Conan discovered Japanese Breakfast through his daughter at Coachella — the band noticed he was in the audience — as well as her hit memoir Crying In H Mart, how her relationship with her late mother has fueled her creative work, her involvement with and influence from video game music, and more. Listen to the podcast below or wherever you get your podcasts.

Can confirm Conan O'Brien is the nicest tallest man I've ever met!!! https://t.co/pu2o5vjzgD — Japanese Breakfast (@Jbrekkie) March 13, 2023

In other Japanese Breakfast news, the band joined Phoebe Bridgers among the ranks of popular indie artists name-checked on the new TV show Shrinking: