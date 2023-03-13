Hear Conan O’Brien’s Interview With Japanese Breakfast

News March 13, 2023 3:59 PM By Chris DeVille

Hear Conan O’Brien’s Interview With Japanese Breakfast

News March 13, 2023 3:59 PM By Chris DeVille

The latest guest on Conan O’Brien’s podcast Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend is Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast. They discussed the time Conan discovered Japanese Breakfast through his daughter at Coachella — the band noticed he was in the audience — as well as her hit memoir Crying In H Mart, how her relationship with her late mother has fueled her creative work, her involvement with and influence from video game music, and more. Listen to the podcast below or wherever you get your podcasts.

In other Japanese Breakfast news, the band joined Phoebe Bridgers among the ranks of popular indie artists name-checked on the new TV show Shrinking:

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Christine And The Queens – “To be honest”

5 days ago 0

The Cure Explain Ticket Pricing Strategy For US Concerts

3 days ago 0

Grimes And Kanye Consulted On Elon Musk’s Plan For His Own Texas Town

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Timbaland’s “Give It To Me” (Feat. Nelly Furtado & Justin Timberlake)

3 days ago 0

Osheaga 2023 Has Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Fred Again.., The National, And Much More

3 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.