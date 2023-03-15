Ric Wilson, Chromeo, & A-Trak – “Clusterfunk”

New Music March 15, 2023 10:09 AM By James Rettig

Ric Wilson, Chromeo, & A-Trak – “Clusterfunk”

New Music March 15, 2023 10:09 AM By James Rettig

Last month, Ric Wilson, Chromeo, and A-Trak shared a collaborative single, “Pay It No Mind,” and it turns out that was just an appetizer for a whole project that’s due out at the end of March. Today, that group is announcing their debut EP together, CLUSTERFUNK, which they recorded during the pandemic in California. It features guest spots from King Louie, Dirty Projectors’ Felicia Douglass, Dead Prez’s STIC.MAN, and more. Today, they’re sharing the title track, “Clusterfunk.” Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Whiskey In My Coffee” (Feat. King Louie)
02 “Clusterfunk”
03 “Pay It No Mind”
04 “Gimmi A Minnit”
05 “Everyone Moves To LA” (Feat. Felicia Douglass)
06 “When Mariame Kabe Speaks Listen”
07 “Git Up Off My Neck” (Feat. Dead Prez’s STIC.MAN)
08 “I’m Not A Leader I’m A Mouthpiece”
09 “Muted Not Voiceless” (Feat. Kiéla Adira)

CLUSTERFUNK is out 3/31 via EMPIRE.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Number Ones: Avril Lavigne’s “Girlfriend”

2 days ago 0

The 5 Best DANIELS-Directed Music Videos

2 days ago 0

Willie Nelson’s Touring Outlaw Music Festival Returns With Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, John Fogerty, Avett Brothers, More

1 day ago 0

Oscars: Watch Lenny Kravitz Perform In Memoriam Tribute

3 days ago 0

Bruce Springsteen Postpones Third Concert Due To Illness, Little Steven Says “Nothing Serious”

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest