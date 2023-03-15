Last month, Ric Wilson, Chromeo, and A-Trak shared a collaborative single, “Pay It No Mind,” and it turns out that was just an appetizer for a whole project that’s due out at the end of March. Today, that group is announcing their debut EP together, CLUSTERFUNK, which they recorded during the pandemic in California. It features guest spots from King Louie, Dirty Projectors’ Felicia Douglass, Dead Prez’s STIC.MAN, and more. Today, they’re sharing the title track, “Clusterfunk.” Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Whiskey In My Coffee” (Feat. King Louie)

02 “Clusterfunk”

03 “Pay It No Mind”

04 “Gimmi A Minnit”

05 “Everyone Moves To LA” (Feat. Felicia Douglass)

06 “When Mariame Kabe Speaks Listen”

07 “Git Up Off My Neck” (Feat. Dead Prez’s STIC.MAN)

08 “I’m Not A Leader I’m A Mouthpiece”

09 “Muted Not Voiceless” (Feat. Kiéla Adira)

CLUSTERFUNK is out 3/31 via EMPIRE.