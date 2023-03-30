If the album evokes visions of color splattered everywhere, it’s partially because it was the result of Snaith letting sounds careen and collide, piling on new layers of gorgeous noise as inspiration struck. “Up in Flames was really psychedelic and I just threw everything in there and left it however it ended up,” Snaith remarked in 2005, comparing the album to its more measured follow-up The Milk Of Human Kindness. In the same Treblezine interview, he confessed that his lyrics at the time were “just garbage usually” — just another means to transport listeners into the record’s revelatory headspace. Like Snaith, I wasn’t making sense of the words on Up In Flames in 2003. Snaith’s voice and that of guest vocalist Koushik Ghosh were just further ingredients in the breathtaking swirl, soft-spoken to the point of intelligibility and processed in a way that added to the music’s vaguely alien feeling.

Up In Flames defies categorization by design. After cooking up Start Breaking My Heart alone from the obscurity of his bedroom in his native Dundas, Ontario, Snaith had since earned some fans, done some touring, and discovered how off-putting the insular world of chin-stroking underground electronic music can be. Having since relocated to London, England to pursue his PhD in mathematics, he again went to work alone at home with fresh perspective. As he explained to Exclaim years ago, something did happen to him between LPs:

The first year or so, I was really confused and frustrated. I couldn’t figure out the sound that I wanted. The one conscious thing I did decide about this album was that I was so bored of really minimal, small but pretty electronic music. I wanted to do something bigger that held a wider palette of sounds. The thing that struck me while touring around, especially in Europe, is that a lot of people choose only listen to electronic music recorded between specific periods — say 1998 to 2000 — on such and such labels. It just blew my mind, like, “If these are the people that are really, really into my album, I’ve done something wrong. This isn’t me at all. I couldn’t listen to more of a variety of music.”

Up In Flames sometimes sounds like all of Snaith’s influences playing at once, but even at its most chaotic, the album never feels like a mess and never ceases to be exhilarating. A large chunk of the album’s tracks — the headblown opener “I’ve Lived On A Dirt Road All My Life,” the noisy and off-kilter “Skunks,” the percussive regal procession “Bijoux,” the holographic boom-bap float “Kid You’ll Move Mountains,” the triumphant conclusion “Every Time She Turns Round It’s Her Birthday” — send you soaring over imaginary landscapes, flight simulators without the need for IMAX screens or VR goggles. Lead single “Jacknuggeted” begins as peaceful chamber-folk before unfolding into widescreen splendor. Even the primitivist pop of “Crayon” spins off into a dream.

Snaith reinvented Caribou many times over in the ensuing decades, in ways that went far beyond dropping the Manitoba moniker. He spent the rest of the aughts refining and mutating his signature blend of folk, psych, pop, and electronics, honing his songwriting to a sharp point. In the 2010s he steered the music toward the dance floor, blurring the lines between Caribou and his Daphni alter alias, still sounding not quite like anyone else. At this point new Caribou albums only come around once every half a decade or so, and among Snaith’s small but fervent fan base, each one always feels like an event. He’s been so great for so long that it feels disingenuous to pinpoint one particular album as his peak. But the more Snaith’s sonic universe expands, the more Up In Flames feels like his catalog’s awe-inspiring Big Bang.