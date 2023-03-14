THING Festival 2023 Has Fleet Foxes, Lil Yachty, Sylvan Esso, Thundercat, & More

THING Festival is returning to Fort Worden in Port Townsend, Washington for a third year. The event, which was started by now-defunct Sasquatch Festival founder Adam Zacks, will take place from August 25 to 27 this year.

Up at the top of the bill are Fleet Foxes, Lil Yachty, Sylvan Esso, Thundercat, and Cigarettes After Sex. Other performers include Tash Sultana, Digable Planets, Samia, SYML, the Beths, Black Country New Road, Ben Lee, John Carroll Kirby, Hatchie, Geese, King Tuff, Soul Glo, MJ Lenderman, and more. There will also be comedy and podcast components.

Tickets for THING 2023 go on sale this Friday (March 17) at 10AM PT. More details here.