Sigur Rós Announce 41-Piece Orchestra Tour, New Album In June

Do you realize Sigur Rós haven’t released a new album in 10 years? Valtari and Kveikur arrived 13 months apart in 2012 and 2013, and since then it’s been EPs, soundtracks, and other projects that should not be categorized as Official Sigur Rós Albums. They were working out new material on the road around the time I saw them play a spellbinding set at Primavera Sound — in 2016, but no grand statement has since materialized. Fortunately, that’s about to change: The Icelandic post-rock OGs are promising a new LP for release this June, and they’re going on tour with a 41-piece orchestra through both Europe and North America.

No other details on the album yet, but we know some things about the tour. It kicks off in June in London at the Meltdown Festival, where Sigur Rós will be backed by the London Contemporary Orchestra. A few more shows will follow in Europe — Amsterdam and Hamburg in June, Paris in July — and then in August they’ll play eight North American cities with the Wordless Music Orchestra. Check out the full itinerary below.

TOUR DATES:

06/16 – London, UK @ Royal Festival Hall

06/17 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Concertgebouw

06/18 – Hamburg, Germany @ Elbphilharmonie

07/03 – Paris, France @ Philharmonie Main Hall

08/14 – Toronto, ON @ Roy Thomson Hall

08/16 – New York City, NY @ Beacon Theatre

08/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

08/19 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre

08/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

08/24 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre

08/26 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

08/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre