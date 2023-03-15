Foo Fighters, Green Day, Tool, & More Playing Louder Than Life 2023

Louder Than Life, the radio rock festival that’s been held in Louisville for almost a decade, has announced its 2023 lineup. Over four days in September, Foo Fighters, Green Day, Tool, Avenged Sevenfold, Godsmack, “Pantera,” Queens Of The Stone Age, and more will be playing the fest’s five different stages.

Also in the mix: Weezer, Limp Bizkit, Megadeth, Turnstile, Rancid, Falling In Reverse, 311, Pierce The Veil, Run The Jewels, Corey Taylor, Coheed and Cambria, Royal Blood, Parkway Drive, Bad Omens, BABYMETAL, and more.

Louder Than Life will go down from September 21 through 24 at the Kentucky Exposition Center’s Highland Festival Grounds in Louisville, Kentucky. Tickets are on sale now, and you can find out more information here.