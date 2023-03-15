Watch A Trailer For Little Richard Documentary I Am Everything

News March 15, 2023 1:21 PM By James Rettig

Watch A Trailer For Little Richard Documentary I Am Everything

News March 15, 2023 1:21 PM By James Rettig

The iconoclastic Little Richard, who passed away in 2020, is the subject of a new documentary called Little Richard: I Am Everything, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and will be released digitally on April 21, after some one-night-only screening events that’ll take place a week earlier.

“Through a wealth of archive and performance that brings us into Richard’s complicated inner world, the film unspools the icon’s life story with all its switchbacks and contradictions,” the film’s official description reads. ” In interviews with family, musicians, and cutting-edge Black and queer scholars, the film reveals how Richard created an art form for ultimate self-expression, yet what he gave to the world he was never able to give to himself.”

Today, the trailer for the film — which was directed by Lisa Cortés — has been released, and you can check it out below.

Little Richard: I Am Everything will have select one-night-only theatrical screenings on 4/11, followed by a digital release on 4/21.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Number Ones: Avril Lavigne’s “Girlfriend”

2 days ago 0

The 5 Best DANIELS-Directed Music Videos

2 days ago 0

Willie Nelson’s Touring Outlaw Music Festival Returns With Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, John Fogerty, Avett Brothers, More

1 day ago 0

Oscars: Watch Lenny Kravitz Perform In Memoriam Tribute

3 days ago 0

Bruce Springsteen Postpones Third Concert Due To Illness, Little Steven Says “Nothing Serious”

3 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest