Watch A Trailer For Little Richard Documentary I Am Everything

The iconoclastic Little Richard, who passed away in 2020, is the subject of a new documentary called Little Richard: I Am Everything, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and will be released digitally on April 21, after some one-night-only screening events that’ll take place a week earlier.

“Through a wealth of archive and performance that brings us into Richard’s complicated inner world, the film unspools the icon’s life story with all its switchbacks and contradictions,” the film’s official description reads. ” In interviews with family, musicians, and cutting-edge Black and queer scholars, the film reveals how Richard created an art form for ultimate self-expression, yet what he gave to the world he was never able to give to himself.”

Today, the trailer for the film — which was directed by Lisa Cortés — has been released, and you can check it out below.

Little Richard: I Am Everything will have select one-night-only theatrical screenings on 4/11, followed by a digital release on 4/21.