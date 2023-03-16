World News – “Wrapped In Gold”

New Music March 16, 2023 11:42 AM By Rachel Brodsky

World News – “Wrapped In Gold”

New Music March 16, 2023 11:42 AM By Rachel Brodsky

World News are a South London-based trio that draw on ’80s alternative influences such as XTC and the Fall mixed in with ’10s indie (think: Diiv, Beach Fossils, Real Estate, Small Black). In 2020 World News (Alex Evans, Rory Evans, and Malte Henning) put out an EP, Job And Money, and since then they’ve released a 2021 holiday single “Xmas 101” and 2022’s “I Don’t Like Your Perfume.” Now, they’re back with a brand-new single, “Wrapped In Gold.”

“‘Wrapped In Gold’ questions the often mistaken correlating exclusivity of physical things and happiness,” Alex says. “We aren’t there yet, but who cares because the grass isn’t always greener, it’s just different.”

Listen to “Wrapped In Gold” below.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Isabella Lovestory – “Latina”

2 days ago 0

Robert Smith Acknowledges Problems With The Cure’s US Ticketing Strategy

2 days ago 0

Willie Nelson’s Touring Outlaw Music Festival Returns With Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, John Fogerty, Avett Brothers, More

3 days ago 0

Jack White Responds To Viral Tweet Calling Meg White A “Terrible” Drummer

1 day ago 0

Yo La Tengo Performed In Drag In Nashville To Protest New Tennessee Law

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest