It’s wild to think that Alison Goldfrapp — who has been playing in the long-running synthpop duo Goldfrapp since 1999 — has never released a solo album before. Goldfrapp’s last album was 2017’s Silver Eye. More recently, Alison teamed up on singles with Claptone (“Digging Deeper”) and Paul Woolford (“Fever”). Now, Alison is announcing her debut solo album called The Love Invasion, out May 12. Accompanying the news is a lead single, “So Hard So Hot,” which also has a video directed in collaboration with Mat Maitland.

Alison is nothing if not collaborative, and to that end The Love Invention features guests such as producers Richard X (Pet Shop Boys, M.I.A.), James Greenwood (Daniel Avery, Kelly Lee Owens), and Toby Scott (The Gossip, Annie). Thematically, The Love Invention imagines a “machine or pill that gives you a feeling of complete euphoria,” according to press release. The album will also feature solo renditions of “Digging Deeper Now” and “Fever,” and the collaborative versions will appear on the album’s expanded digital version.

Check out “So Hard So Hot” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “NeverStop”

02 “Love Invention”

03 “Digging Deeper Now”

04 “In Electric Blue”

05 “The Beat Divine”

06 “Fever”

07 “Hotel (Suite 23)”

08 “Subterfuge”

09 “Gatto Gelato”

10 “So Hard So Hot”

11 “SLoFLo”

The Love Invention will be out 5/12 via VIA Skint/BMG MUSIC. Pre-order it here.