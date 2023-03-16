Def Leppard Drummer Rick Allen Attacked Outside Florida Hotel

Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen was recently assaulted outside a Fort Lauderdale hotel, as News 7 Miami reports. Allen was smoking in the valet section at the Four Seasons Fort Lauderdale when, according to police reports, 19-year-old Max Hartley ran at him at full-speed and tackled him, causing Hartley to hit his head on the ground. When a woman from the hotel came to help, the suspect attacked both of them before fleeing the area. He was arrested shortly after at a different hotel, where he was breaking car windows.

The suspect was charged with two counts of battery, four counts of criminal mischief, and abuse of an elderly or disabled adult. (Allen, who is 59, lost his arm after a car crash in 1984.) Allen has not publicly commented on the attack, but told police that he wanted to prosecute. He was in South Florida for a show that Def Leppard co-headlined with Mötley Crüe that took place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel And Casino last Sunday.

In other Def Leppard news, the band just announced an orchestral album recorded with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra — hear the new rendition of “Animal” here.