The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

03

Incendiary – "Bite The Hook"

<a href="https://incendiary.bandcamp.com/album/change-the-way-you-think-about-pain">Change The Way You Think About Pain by Incendiary</a>

Zack De La Rocha started out as a hardcore singer; No Spiritual Surrender, the sole EP that he recorded with the hardcore band Inside Out in 1990, remains a glittering classic of the form. There’s a lot of De La Rocha in the clipped, feverish delivery of Brendan Garrone, leader of the monstrous Long Island band Incendiary. I like to think of it as Garrone reclaiming that ZDLR bark for hardcore. “Bite The Hook,” Incendiary’s first new song in six years, is a thundering headbanger that seems to get more reckless every time the tempo switches up, which happens often. If this song was just a riff-monster, it would still be great. But Garrone sounds feverish and driven over those riffs — passionate to the point where he’s almost possessed. Garrone gives his band fire and meaning. I bet Zack De La Rocha could relate. —Tom