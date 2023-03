The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

02

Lana Del Rey - "The Grants"

Oh, so Lana Del Rey is on one this time around. I’ve been lukewarm on the past few years of LDR — some career-best highs and a lot of pretty sonic wallpaper I just can’t tap into — but all the singles we’ve gotten from this new album have been sublime (no, not that kind of sublime) in their own way. “The Grants” opens the forthcoming Did You Know There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd with a choir of voices stumbling over each other before swelling together into powerful perfection. The song, which is named after Lana Del Rey’s real-life family name, is all about memory and which ones will be with us when we leave this earth. “My sister’s first-born child/ I’m gonna take that too with me,” Del Rey croons on the song. “My grandmother’s last smile/ I’m gonna take that too with me.” There are less specifics here than the other two songs we’ve heard from Ocean Blvd, but it’s all about the big-picture imagery, those last flickers that might flash before our eyes before we fade away. The song meets that potential transcendence with a gorgeous, cinematic simmering tension — strings and voices and piano keys that trail off as Del Rey looks upward and prepares to go. —James