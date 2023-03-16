Watch Billie Eilish Make Her Acting Debut In Donald Glover TV Series Swarm

News March 16, 2023 4:05 PM By James Rettig

Billie Eilish makes her acting debut in Swarm, the television series that was co-created by Donald Glover and Janine Nabers that debuts on Prime Video tomorrow. The show follows a young woman, played by Dominique Fishback, who becomes obsessed with one of the world’s biggest pop stars, a thinly-veiled take on the BeyHive that surrounds Beyoncé. In a just-released clip from the show, Eilish fires questions at Fishback’s character and seems to hypnotize her. Eilish’s role in the series was previously undisclosed, though she did attend the series premiere at SXSW this week. Check out the teaser and a trailer for the show below.

