Mo Troper, the Portland power-pop musician whose most recent full-length MTV was our Album Of The Week, puts out covers with some regularity. A couple months ago, he offered up his take on Chris Bell’s “I Am The Cosmos” and a little while after that he had his hand in a Ducks. Ltd cover of the Feelies. This weekend, he’s shared a home-spun version of the Beach Boys’ “Wonderful,” written for Smile and included on 1967’s Smiley Smile.

“happy st patrick’s night,” Mo Troper wrote in a tweet. “i recorded this cover of beach boys/smile classic ‘wonderful’ . i love studying the masters. hope you enjoy, cheers and have an incredible weekend.”

Listen below.

<a href="https://motroper.bandcamp.com/track/wonderful-beach-boys">Wonderful (Beach Boys) by Mo Troper</a>