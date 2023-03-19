Mo Troper – “Wonderful” (Beach Boys Cover)

New Music March 19, 2023 10:07 AM By James Rettig

New Music March 19, 2023 10:07 AM By James Rettig

Mo Troper, the Portland power-pop musician whose most recent full-length MTV was our Album Of The Week, puts out covers with some regularity. A couple months ago, he offered up his take on Chris Bell’s “I Am The Cosmos” and a little while after that he had his hand in a Ducks. Ltd cover of the Feelies. This weekend, he’s shared a home-spun version of the Beach Boys’ “Wonderful,” written for Smile and included on 1967’s Smiley Smile.

“happy st patrick’s night,” Mo Troper wrote in a tweet. “i recorded this cover of beach boys/smile classic ‘wonderful’ . i love studying the masters. hope you enjoy, cheers and have an incredible weekend.”

Listen below.

