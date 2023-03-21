Watch U.S. Girls Play SXSW Via Hologram

News March 20, 2023 9:44 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Welcome to the Metaverse!(?) Actually, I have no clue if appearing via hologram counts as a “metaverse” thing or an AI thing, but for the sake of this news item, let’s say it’s all in the same family. (Don’t @ me, tech people.) Anyway, on Wednesday of last week at Canada House’s SXSW event, U.S. Girls performed via hologram. We are truly living in the future.

Meg Remy, of course, released a new album, Bless This Mess, just last month. Appearing in a cubic-looking box, Remy told the crowd how she was technically performing live from a soundstage in Toronto: “My body’s in Ontario, but my soul is in Texas… How do I look?” Watch her perform “Only Daedalus” below.

