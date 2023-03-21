Kesha Teases Kurt Vile Collab That Interpolates The Ramones

Kesha hasn’t put out an album since 2020’s High Road, but it looks like she’s preparing to release new music. Over on her Instagram, Kesha teased an upcoming track that was co-written by Kurt Vile and interpolates a song by the Ramones.

She did so in the form of a text message exchange, presumably between her and her longtime drummer Elias Mallin, that listed out the songwriting credits for an upcoming song: “Written by Kesha Sebert, Drew Pearson, Rick Rubin, Shawn Everett, and Kurt Vile” that “Contains lyrics and melody from [REDACTED] written by the Ramones.”

In an interview from last year, Kurt Vile talked about writing for Kesha during the early days of the pandemic. One of the songs on Vile’s most recent album (watch my moves), “Flyin (like a fast train),” was originally written for Kesha. It’s unclear whether Vile linked up with Kesha again for a different idea, or whether whatever demo he sent her worked its way into something else that Kesha made. Seems like we’ll find out soon enough!