Nelsonville Music Festival 2023 Has Big Thief, Alex G, Kurt Vile, Alvvays, & Much More

Southeast Ohio’s Nelsonville Music Festival, one of the great regional music fests in North America, is moving on the calendar in 2023. The event used to take place in late spring/early summer, and last year it was on Labor Day weekend, partially due to a location change. This year it’s going down July 21-23 at Snow Fork Event Center with one of its best lineups to date.

Big Thief, Alex G, and Kurt Vile are the Nelsonville headliners for 2023. Also in big font on the poster are Alvvays, Lucinda Williams, Margo Price, and Sierra Ferrell. The small print is nearly as enticing, with Andy Shauf, Shannon & The Clams, Altın Gün, Courtney Marie Andrews, Michael Hurley, Lido Pimienta, Geese, MJ Lenderman, Jake Xerxes Fussell, Rose City Band, Wild Pink, Florry, Free Range, and more rounding out the bill. Get ticket info here.