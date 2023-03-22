Last year, Camae Ayewa released her latest album as Moor Mother, Jazz Codes, and we talked to her about it in our monthly Ugly Beauty column. Today, she’s announcing a deluxe edition of the LP — out May 19 — that includes some new tracks, including the just-released “We Got The Jazz,” which features contributions from Kyle Kidd, Keir Neuringer and Aquiles Navarro.

“‘We Got The Jazz’ is me thinking about how mediocre a lot of popular music is, about its capitalistic structures and how those placements are bought and paid for,” Ayewa said in a statement, continuing:

I’m speaking about the whitewashing of who’s allowed to participate in jazz, who is allowed to participate in poetry, and asking where the room for innovation is, now and in the future . It’s also me thinking about my jazz band, Irreversible Entanglements, and how we’ve toured the world destroying stages, uplifting audiences, and inspiring everyone on the jazz scene with or without recognition. I’m also speaking about my own influence on the culture.

Listen below.

The Jazz Codes deluxe edition is out 5/19 via ANTI-.