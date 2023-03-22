Moor Mother – “We Got The Jazz”

Sam Lee

New Music March 22, 2023 9:06 AM By James Rettig

Moor Mother – “We Got The Jazz”

Sam Lee

New Music March 22, 2023 9:06 AM By James Rettig

Last year, Camae Ayewa released her latest album as Moor Mother, Jazz Codes, and we talked to her about it in our monthly Ugly Beauty column. Today, she’s announcing a deluxe edition of the LP — out May 19 — that includes some new tracks, including the just-released “We Got The Jazz,” which features contributions from Kyle Kidd, Keir Neuringer and Aquiles Navarro.

“‘We Got The Jazz’ is me thinking about how mediocre a lot of popular music is, about its capitalistic structures and how those placements are bought and paid for,” Ayewa said in a statement, continuing:

I’m speaking about the whitewashing of who’s allowed to participate in jazz, who is allowed to participate in poetry, and asking where the room for innovation is, now and in the future . It’s also me thinking about my jazz band, Irreversible Entanglements, and how we’ve toured the world destroying stages, uplifting audiences, and inspiring everyone on the jazz scene with or without recognition. I’m also speaking about my own influence on the culture.

Listen below.

The Jazz Codes deluxe edition is out 5/19 via ANTI-.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Number Ones: Rihanna’s “Umbrella” (Feat. Jay-Z)

2 days ago 0

Isabella Lovestory – “Latina”

7 days ago 0

PinkPantheress Accused Of “Quiet Quitting” Her Sole SXSW Performance

5 days ago 0

Rick Ross Responds To Complaints About His Roaming Buffaloes: “Give It A Carrot”

22 hours ago 0

The Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde Slams Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame: “I Don’t Even Wanna Be Associated With It”

5 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest