Newport Jazz Festival Announces 2023 Lineup

Newport Jazz Festival has announced its 2023 lineup. Top-billed acts for the 69th anniversary edition of the festival include Herbie Hancock, Jon Batiste, and the Grateful Dead cover group Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, who will be performing with Kamasi Washington, who also has a set of his own.

Also playing this year are Anderson .Paak’s alter ego DJ Pee .Wee, Soulive, Thundercat, Big Gigantic, Diana Krall, and recent Best New Artist Grammy nominees Samara Joy, DOMi & JD Beck and Arooj Aftab. (Aftab will be performing alongside Vijay Iyer and Shahzad Ismaily.) Newport Jazz will also host performances by Immanuel Wilkins Quartet, Big Freedia, Charles Lloyd New Quartet, and a reunion of the musicians that playing on the 1994 album MoodSwing: Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride, and Brian Blade.

The 2023 festival takes place at Fort Adams State Park in Rhode Island from August 4 to 6. Some specially-priced tickets are available now; all tickets are on sale tomorrow at 1PM EST. More details. here.