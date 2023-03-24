Stream Linkin Park’s Previously Unreleased “Fighting Myself”

New Music March 24, 2023 12:17 AM By Chris DeVille

Linkin Park’s blockbuster sophomore album Meteora will turn 20 years old this Saturday, a milestone we celebrated in essay form earlier today. The band is releasing a 20th anniversary edition of the album next month, and today they’ve shared a second previously unreleased track to go along with “Lost.” This one, “Fighting Myself,” is built from an unused Chester Bennington vocal stem, with new rap verses by Mike Shinoda. Listen below.

Meteora 20th Anniversary Edition is out 4/7 via Warner.

