Nick Cave Announces 2023 Tour Backed By Radiohead’s Colin Greenwood

Nick Cave is going on tour, and he’s bringing along a member of Radiohead. This fall, Cave will play “solo” shows across North America. Joining him onstage will be Radiohead bassist Colin Greenwood, who toured as part of Cave and Warren Ellis’ ensemble late last year. (Supposedly at one show Cave identified Greenwood as “formerly” of Radiohead, which would go against what Philip Selway recently told us about the band’s current status.) So this is not technically Cave solo as in all by himself, but it seems these gigs will be intimate and very much not Bad Seeds shows. Register for presale access here, and check out the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

09/19 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

09/21 – Durham, NC @ DPAC

09/23 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

09/25 – Cleveland, OH @ Playhouse Square

09/27 – Milwaukee, WE @ Riverside Theater

09/29 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

10/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

10/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

10/07 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

10/10 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre

10/12 – Montreal, QC @ Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier

10/14 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

10/15 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre

10/17 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

10/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall

10/22 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

10/23 – Austin, TX @ ACL at The Moody

10/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

10/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre