Nick Cave Announces 2023 Tour Backed By Radiohead’s Colin Greenwood
Nick Cave is going on tour, and he’s bringing along a member of Radiohead. This fall, Cave will play “solo” shows across North America. Joining him onstage will be Radiohead bassist Colin Greenwood, who toured as part of Cave and Warren Ellis’ ensemble late last year. (Supposedly at one show Cave identified Greenwood as “formerly” of Radiohead, which would go against what Philip Selway recently told us about the band’s current status.) So this is not technically Cave solo as in all by himself, but it seems these gigs will be intimate and very much not Bad Seeds shows. Register for presale access here, and check out the dates below.
TOUR DATES:
09/19 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
09/21 – Durham, NC @ DPAC
09/23 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
09/25 – Cleveland, OH @ Playhouse Square
09/27 – Milwaukee, WE @ Riverside Theater
09/29 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre
10/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
10/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
10/07 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
10/10 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre
10/12 – Montreal, QC @ Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier
10/14 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
10/15 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre
10/17 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
10/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall
10/22 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre
10/23 – Austin, TX @ ACL at The Moody
10/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
10/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre