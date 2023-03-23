Nick Cave Announces 2023 Tour Backed By Radiohead’s Colin Greenwood

Joel Ryan

News March 23, 2023 12:04 PM By Chris DeVille

Nick Cave Announces 2023 Tour Backed By Radiohead’s Colin Greenwood

Joel Ryan

News March 23, 2023 12:04 PM By Chris DeVille

Nick Cave is going on tour, and he’s bringing along a member of Radiohead. This fall, Cave will play “solo” shows across North America. Joining him onstage will be Radiohead bassist Colin Greenwood, who toured as part of Cave and Warren Ellis’ ensemble late last year. (Supposedly at one show Cave identified Greenwood as “formerly” of Radiohead, which would go against what Philip Selway recently told us about the band’s current status.) So this is not technically Cave solo as in all by himself, but it seems these gigs will be intimate and very much not Bad Seeds shows. Register for presale access here, and check out the dates below.

TOUR DATES:
09/19 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
09/21 – Durham, NC @ DPAC
09/23 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
09/25 – Cleveland, OH @ Playhouse Square
09/27 – Milwaukee, WE @ Riverside Theater
09/29 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre
10/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
10/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
10/07 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
10/10 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre
10/12 – Montreal, QC @ Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier
10/14 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
10/15 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre
10/17 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
10/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall
10/22 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre
10/23 – Austin, TX @ ACL at The Moody
10/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
10/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Number Ones: Rihanna’s “Umbrella” (Feat. Jay-Z)

4 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Plain White T’s’ “Hey There Delilah”

2 days ago 0

The NCAA Banned Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” From Women’s March Madness, But Virginia Tech Fans Are Screaming It Anyway

2 days ago 0

Just Can’t Get Enough: The Warring Depeche Mode Tribute Bands Of Los Angeles

1 day ago 0

Rick Ross Responds To Complaints About His Roaming Buffaloes: “Give It A Carrot”

2 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest