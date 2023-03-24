Stream Power Couple Rosalía & Rauw Alejandro’s Joint EP RR
Rosalía, the acclaimed Catalan pop superstar, and Rauw Alejandro, “The King of Modern Reggaeton,” have been dating since 2019 and revealed their relationship in 2021. Now they’ve teamed up on a three-song EP called RR — or R♾Я for the fancy formatting types.
RR kicks off with “Beso,” sort of a reggaeton power ballad that’s being promoted with a music video. It’s not bad, but I prefer the other two tracks on the EP. The hard and nasty “Vampiros” is next; with its violently smacking beat and spooky keyboard sounds, it could be a haunted sequel to Rosalía’s great J Balvin collab “Con Altura.” The project closes out with a smooth and sweltering slow jam called “Promesa” that reminds me of Rosalía’s early flamenco-influenced material.
And watch the “Beso” video for the reveal that R and R r engaged.
RR is out now on Columbia.