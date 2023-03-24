Stream Power Couple Rosalía & Rauw Alejandro’s Joint EP RR

New Music March 24, 2023 12:21 AM By Chris DeVille

Stream Power Couple Rosalía & Rauw Alejandro’s Joint EP RR

New Music March 24, 2023 12:21 AM By Chris DeVille

Rosalía, the acclaimed Catalan pop superstar, and Rauw Alejandro, “The King of Modern Reggaeton,” have been dating since 2019 and revealed their relationship in 2021. Now they’ve teamed up on a three-song EP called RR — or R♾Я for the fancy formatting types.

RR kicks off with “Beso,” sort of a reggaeton power ballad that’s being promoted with a music video. It’s not bad, but I prefer the other two tracks on the EP. The hard and nasty “Vampiros” is next; with its violently smacking beat and spooky keyboard sounds, it could be a haunted sequel to Rosalía’s great J Balvin collab “Con Altura.” The project closes out with a smooth and sweltering slow jam called “Promesa” that reminds me of Rosalía’s early flamenco-influenced material.

And watch the “Beso” video for the reveal that R and R r engaged.

RR is out now on Columbia.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Neil Young, Responding To The Cure Ticketmaster Fiasco, Says Touring Is Broken

1 day ago 0

Henry Rollins Won’t Perform In A Band Again But Has Put His Life Savings Into A Project Launching Next Year In Nashville

1 day ago 0

The Number Ones: Plain White T’s’ “Hey There Delilah”

3 days ago 0

Just Can’t Get Enough: The Warring Depeche Mode Tribute Bands Of Los Angeles

2 days ago 0

The NCAA Banned Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” From Women’s March Madness, But Virginia Tech Fans Are Screaming It Anyway

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest