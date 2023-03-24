Rosalía, the acclaimed Catalan pop superstar, and Rauw Alejandro, “The King of Modern Reggaeton,” have been dating since 2019 and revealed their relationship in 2021. Now they’ve teamed up on a three-song EP called RR — or R♾Я for the fancy formatting types.

RR kicks off with “Beso,” sort of a reggaeton power ballad that’s being promoted with a music video. It’s not bad, but I prefer the other two tracks on the EP. The hard and nasty “Vampiros” is next; with its violently smacking beat and spooky keyboard sounds, it could be a haunted sequel to Rosalía’s great J Balvin collab “Con Altura.” The project closes out with a smooth and sweltering slow jam called “Promesa” that reminds me of Rosalía’s early flamenco-influenced material.

And watch the “Beso” video for the reveal that R and R r engaged.

RR is out now on Columbia.