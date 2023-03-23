Tanlines – “Burns Effect”

Tanlines – “Burns Effect”

In May, Tanlines will make their grand return with their first new album in eight years, The Big Mess. The duo — Eric Emm and Jesse Cohen — have already shared the album’s lead single, “Outer Banks,” and today they’re back with a follow-up track called “Burns Effect,” which is accompanied by a video.

“This song is deep and dark and dangerous, but in a fun way,” Emm explains of “Burns Effect” in a statement. “It’s one of the more personal tracks on the album where this ungrounded part of my personality surfaces as an over-the-top, almost ironic character. In the video, I’m channeling a lounge lizard version of the Thom Yorke dancing video and the bad-boy persona of an MTV-era late-career rocker, oozing machismo in a classic dark and humorous Tanlines way.”

Listen to and watch “Burns Effect” below.

The Big Mess is out 5/19 via Merge.

