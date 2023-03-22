Chris Martin was recently the guest on a new episode of the Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend podcast, where he talked about eating only one meal a day — a diet inspired by his friend Bruce Springsteen, apparently. “I stopped eating at 4pm, and I learned that from having lunch with Bruce Springsteen,” the Coldplay singer tells O’Brien, adding that he’d been over to the singer’s house, where Springsteen’s wife Patti Scialfa revealed that her husband is “only eating one meal a day.” For more context, Martin had been on a “restrictive diet” but noticed that Springsteen was “in better shape” than him. (For the sake of everyone’s health, please don’t let that “one meal” be bone broth.)

Martin also talked about the Coldplay members’ different strengths — Martin gets the creative ideas, manager Phil [Harvey] handles logistics, and Will [Champion] and Guy [Berryman] are more of the “naysayers… to make sure we don’t do all of the stupid ideas.” Martin also described the band as a “production line,” where “I get sent the skeleton of the song,” and the rest of the band members layer their parts over his. To that end, they split the publishing rights equally.

Check out some interview clips with Martin below.