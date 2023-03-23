Last month, POND’s Nicholas Allbrook announced a new album, Manganese, and shared its lead single “Jackie.” Today, the Australian musician returns with another single called “Round Round The Moon And All.” In a statement, Allbrook explained that this is “an old song I’ve never been able to record properly,” but shouted out his bandmates and said that “playing it with Rachel, Tayo, Edo, and Cam made it work tho.” The track also features a flute solo from Thea Woodward. Watch a video for the track below.

Manganese is out 6/9 via Spinning Top Records.