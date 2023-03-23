Self Esteem Brought Mr. Blobby, Ozzie Owl, And An Arctic Monkeys Tribute Band To Her UK Shows

Self Esteem, the rising pop project of Rebecca Lucy Taylor, has been touring around her native UK this month, and she’s determined to make these shows as British as possible.

Earlier this week at a show at the Hammersmith Apollo in London, she brought out the ’90s UK television sensation Mr. Blobby to shred with her during the show’s encore. A few nights later when performing in Sheffield, she welcomed to the stage Ozzie Owl, the mascot for the local Wednesday Football Club. (Per Setlist.fm, during that same show she stopped mid-song to tell a fan to stop holding up their phone flashlight because “this isn’t Coldplay.”)

And she also brought out an Arctic Monkeys tribute band during the Sheffield show to perform The Car‘s lead single “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball.” As NME notes, the band that performed with her was called Arctic Numpties.

Watch some clips from all that below.