The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week. The eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight. You can hear this week’s picks below and on Stereogum’s Favorite New Music Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly. (An expanded playlist of our new music picks is available to members on Spotify and Apple Music, updated throughout the week.)
Taking Meds - "Memory Lane"
Taking Meds are going full Weezer on “Memory Lane,” a blast of pop-rocking guitars, Animal-esque drum fills, and a big ol’ chorus declaring “I’m gonna capture the plane and crash it on memory lane.” There are a couple of itches being scratched here: the one where you get to hear just a crazy-catchy, hands-off-the-wheel rocker, and a version of what Charli XCX was talking about when she said she just wanted to “go back to 1999.” Nostalgia has never not been a comforting wormhole to peace out into when times get tough, but those times feel like they’re getting tougher… well, all of the time. That being said, I’m happy to add “Memory Lane” to the list of things I disassociate to. —Rachel
Jam City - "Times Square" (Feat. Aidan)
Times Square is gaudy and overwhelming. “Times Square” is stylish and exhilarating. If Jam City’s new single shares anything with its namesake, it’s the sense of flash and propulsive movement that accompanies New York’s centralized neon jungle after dark. But Jack Latham’s new disco-house gem, the lead single from his forthcoming Jam City Presents EFM, seems like something that would be happening away from the tourist traps, at one of the coolest clubs in town — or perhaps in transit between them, on some humming, glittering street somewhere deep within the five boroughs, on a night just brimming with possibility. —Chris
Wednesday - "TV In The Gas Pump"
The tour song is a band’s time-honored tradition — clock enough miles out on the road and your mind inevitably starts to wander. Every long stretch of highway, filled with blurred mundanity and punctuated by soul-sucking rest stops, starts to feel like a revelation. “TV In The Gas Pump” is Wednesday’s sardonic take on the genre, squealing guitar tones and the chug-chug of the drums counting down ’til the next town. In true 21st century American fashion, the journey is broken up by anonymous but familiar brands — Panera Bread, Dollar General, Starbucks — and at each one, the now-ubiquitous TV in the gas pump, squawking to anyone that happens to pass by as it “blares into the dark.” —James
Dazy - "I Know Nothing At All"
You say you want a revolution? Whatever’s happening with all these pop bands formed by former hardcore folks seems like it might qualify. James Goodson’s solo project Dazy is one of the poppiest of them all, learning from guiding lights like Green Day and Oasis with immaculately fuzzed-out results. This week’s surprise EP OTHERBODY, a companion piece to last year’s debut LP OUTOFBODY, continues Dazy’s streak of unbroken excellence. And on the opening track, which reaches past the Gallagher brothers all the way back to John Lennon for inspiration, Goodson proves this stuff is less about ’90s nostalgia than surfing a timeless power-pop continuum. —Chris
Amaarae - "Reckless And Sweet"
You could drive yourself into a tizzy tracing all the references and ideas and genres at work on “Reckless And Sweet.” Amaarae sings about anointing your mind and spirit just after offering to get your boobs done, and the drives toward sex and money and redemption all come across as being part of the same headlong urge toward togetherness. Meanwhile, the track’s five credited producers, Amaarae included, layer acoustic guitar shimmers and echoing vocal loops over a slip-sliding drum pattern. It’s a lot of information to process, so don’t even try. Instead, give in to the track’s humid, sensual swagger. The word “vibe” has been overused to the point where it’s meaningless, but the word exists for moments like this. —Tom