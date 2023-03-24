The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

01

Amaarae - "Reckless And Sweet"

You could drive yourself into a tizzy tracing all the references and ideas and genres at work on “Reckless And Sweet.” Amaarae sings about anointing your mind and spirit just after offering to get your boobs done, and the drives toward sex and money and redemption all come across as being part of the same headlong urge toward togetherness. Meanwhile, the track’s five credited producers, Amaarae included, layer acoustic guitar shimmers and echoing vocal loops over a slip-sliding drum pattern. It’s a lot of information to process, so don’t even try. Instead, give in to the track’s humid, sensual swagger. The word “vibe” has been overused to the point where it’s meaningless, but the word exists for moments like this. —Tom