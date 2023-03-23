The London trio FLO have been on the rise for the last few years, making music that’s a throwback to the R&B girl groups that were ever-present at the turn of the millennium. Today, they’re back with a new single, “Fly Girl,” which sees them teaming up with Missy Elliott, who contributes a verse to the track, which takes inspiration from her 2002 classic “Work It”: “If you a fly girl/ Get your nails done/ Get a pedicure/ Get your hair did.”

“‘Fly Girl’ is all about confidence, good vibes and feeling your best. It’s a lively, feel-good song that still incorporates clever lyrics and fire vocals, if we do say so ourselves,” FLO shared in a statement, continuing:

It’s quite literally a perfect fusion of old-school meets modern-day R&B, with a nod to and feature from the original fly girl Missy Elliott herself. We love it and are so happy to be putting out a song that can hopefully make whoever plays it feel confident and most importantly, FLY.

“I remember a few of their fans sent me clips of their performances, and I immediately felt the authentic 90’s vibe,” Missy Elliott added. “I loved the fact they all sang lead so well—great vocal control—so when I was asked to be a part of the ‘Fly Girl’ record, it was a no brainer.”

Listen below.

“Fly Girl” is out now via Republic.