Superbloom – “Head First”

New Music March 23, 2023 5:13 PM By Chris DeVille

The Brooklyn grunge band Superbloom have a new EP on the way, but it sure feels like an LP. Life’s A Blur, the follow-up to the group’s 2021 debut album Pollen, comprises 11 tracks, including last year’s single “Daisy.” How is that not a full-length? Two of the tracks are “Intro” and “Outro,” but still.

Along with today’s announcement, Superbloom have shared new single “Head First,” a dense and chunky rock song that goes full-fledged pop on the chorus. Nice guitar harmonics in there, too. Hear “Head First” below along with “Daisy.”

TRACKLIST:
01 “Intro”
02 “Pig”
03 “Think Things Over”
04 “Falling Up”
05 “What’s God?”
06 “Head First”
07 “Life’s A Blur”
08 “Daisy”
09 “Paradise”
10 “Tiny Bodyguard”
11 “Outro”

Life’s A Blur is out 6/8. Pre-order it here.

Nia Garza

Chris DeVille Staff

