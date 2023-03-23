The Brooklyn grunge band Superbloom have a new EP on the way, but it sure feels like an LP. Life’s A Blur, the follow-up to the group’s 2021 debut album Pollen, comprises 11 tracks, including last year’s single “Daisy.” How is that not a full-length? Two of the tracks are “Intro” and “Outro,” but still.

Along with today’s announcement, Superbloom have shared new single “Head First,” a dense and chunky rock song that goes full-fledged pop on the chorus. Nice guitar harmonics in there, too. Hear “Head First” below along with “Daisy.”

TRACKLIST:

01 “Intro”

02 “Pig”

03 “Think Things Over”

04 “Falling Up”

05 “What’s God?”

06 “Head First”

07 “Life’s A Blur”

08 “Daisy”

09 “Paradise”

10 “Tiny Bodyguard”

11 “Outro”

Life’s A Blur is out 6/8. Pre-order it here.