Beyoncé and Adidas are parting ways around Ivy Park, the singer’s athleisure brand originally launched via TopShop in 2016. Adidas and Beyoncé first teamed up in 2018 to relaunch Ivy Park, but, according to the Hollywood Reporter, the split was mutual and due to “creative differences.” Beyoncé is excited to “reclaim her brand, chart her own path and maintain creative freedom.”

According to Billboard and the Wall Street Journal, Adidas hoped Ivy Park would sell at the same rate as Kanye West’s Yeezy brand (which, as you no doubt recall, is no longer in production with Adidas). But Ivy Park did not sell to the extent Adidas expected, “with roughly half of the merchandise from five of the six releases remaining on shelves.”

The WSJ also has written about differences in Adidas and Ivy Park’s marketing strategies (Adidas apparently wanted to push their own branding). By the end of 2022, Ivy Park was predicted to reach $40 million in sales, down from $93 million in 2021. The sales projections for 2022 were $250 million, so that is quite a deficit.